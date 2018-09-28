NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Nauticus is partnering with the technology group Wärtsilä to bring floating trash bins, Seabins, to the Elizabeth River.

Seabins are floating trash bins that collect floating water by drawing in water from the surface. Using low energy submersible pumps, the water is then pumped back into the marina, leaving litter and debris trapped in the bin's catch bag to be disposed of properly.

The bins also have the potential to collect some of the oils and pollutants floating on the water’s surface.

Seanbins are installed all over the world, but the very fist Seabin on the East Coast will be right here in the Elizabeth River. The bin was donated by Chesapeake-based Wärtsilä Defense, Inc. and will be maintained by Nauticus’ Junior Scientists’ Club, a STEM after-school program for students from local junior high schools.

The Elizabeth River is one of the busiest commercial ports in the world and was once the most polluted rivers in the Chesapeake Bay. With significant help from many organizations, the river has improved significantly.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Seabin will contribute to the health of the waterway by cleaning as much as one ton of litter from the river each year, and future planned Seabins will increase this total.

“The installation of this Seabin is a continuation of our efforts to bring the Elizabeth River back to full health, and we are delighted to have Wärtsilä’s support,” Stephen Kirkland, Executive Director of the Nauticus, said. “The students in the Junior Scientists Club, who are taking on responsibility for this Seabin, are the future of our community. They are leading the way for the next generation by raising awareness of environmental issues and working hands-on to make a positive impact.”

Wärtsilä is a pilot partner of the Seabin Project and has installed over 30 Seabins globally as part of the Future of the Seas initiative.

Wärtsilä will showcase the Seabin at Nauticus from October 10 to 21, where it will remain as a permanent installation. The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at Nauticus.

Click here to learn more about Wärtsilä.

Click here to learn more about Seabins.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC