VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center rescued the first seal of the season on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the Stranding Response Program rescued a small gray seal that was stranded at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The aquarium has named the seal Salem!

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Facebook

After aquarium staff was able to assess Salem, they determined it had an infection and wounds consistent with a shark interaction.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Facebook

After a quick stint in Virginia Beach, the rescue team transferred Salem for long-term rehabilitation.

Luckily, Salem is in good hands because someone from the public called to inform the aquarium about the little fella. Officials remind the public that seals are wild animals and could have diseases or infections.

If anyone sees a seal, or any other sea life on the beach, the aquarium asks the public to report it at 757-385-7575.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center are always looking for more volunteers or donations, to learn more click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC