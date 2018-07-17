Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Robstown fisherman caught a 14-foot-hammerhead shark at the Padre Island National Seashore on Sunday which will now provide 250 pounds of meat to a charity.

According to fisherman Poco Cetillo, he tried saving the shark by throwing it back into the water but; unfortunately it did not survive.

Cetillo is making the most of his catch by donating its meat to charity. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission received the 250 pounds of hammerhead meat Monday morning.

When executive director Carole Murphrey received the phone call, she was in shock and was told it would be cut up into steaks.

Murphrey said game wardens and generous citizens would often donate deer, hogs, or other game meat to Good Samaritan, but she has never seen a hammerhead shark come through. Murphrey is very grateful to Cetillo and those who dropped off the shark.

"You just fed 250 people possibly two meals unless if we cook it really well, then it may just be one meal," Murphrey said.

According to Murphrey, the only challenge is figuring out all the ways to cook shark.

The summer of 2018 the Good Samaritan has been packed because of the heat so the shark will go a long way.

Good Samaritan will cook the meat for residents on Friday.

