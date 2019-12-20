ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 5-year-old girl has been reunited with family after she was found wandering in the cold outside in Alexandria, Va., police said.

A woman told police she found the little girl walking in the cold on South Van Dorn Street near a Taco Bell early Friday morning, officials said.

The woman then took the child to her car to keep her warm and called Alexandria police.

Officers arrived and took the girl, dressed in jeans and sweatshirt, to the police station. Authorities called Child Protective Services to assist them with their efforts.

Police were able to reunite the child and her mother shortly after canvassing the area she was found in search of family members.

Temperatures in the Alexandria area were reportedly below freezing overnight into Friday morning.

