Flash Flood warning for Norfolk, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Portsmouth. Other Hampton Roads areas also may be affected

Heavy rain has created traffic trouble for the Hampton Roads metro area. Flash flooding is now the big concern as more heavy rain falls across the region.

NORFOLK, Va. — Slow moving heavy rains are creating headaches for morning commuters across Hampton Roads. Radar estimated rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour (and some locally higher) have triggered a Flash Flood Warning for Norfolk, Portsmouth, northern Chesapeake, and the northeast corner of Suffolk until 10:30am Monday.

Radar estimated storm totals continue to go up. Here are some of the estimated rainfalls through 7:50am.

The rain is moving eastward slowly this morning, and the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach are seeing the rain increase in those areas, although the line is weakening a bit.

Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible later this morning and possibly this afternoon. The rain chances across Hampton Roads will decrease later today and drop off significantly this evening.