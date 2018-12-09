People who thought they were safe from the onslaught of Hurricane Florence began boarding up and Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday as uncertainty over the path of the monster storm spread worry along the Southeastern coast.

Closing in with terrifying winds of 115 mph and potentially catastrophic rain and storm surge, Florence is expected to blow ashore starting Friday along the North Carolina-South Carolina line, the National Hurricane Center said.

While some of the computer forecasting models conflicted, the latest projections more or less showed the storm shifting southward and westward in a way that suddenly put more of South Carolina in danger and imperiled Georgia, too.

Download the 13News Now App

At the White House, President Donald Trump urged people to "get out of its way."

"Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said.

With the change in the forecast, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an emergency declaration for the entire state to ease regulations on trucks hauling gasoline and relief supplies, and asked people to pray for those in Florence's path. North and South Carolina and Virginia declared emergencies earlier in the week.

Florence Track_1536778223129.jpg.jpg
13News Now

The shift in the projected track had areas that once thought they were out of range worried. In South Carolina, Beaufort County Emergency Management Division Commander Neil Baxley told residents they need to prepare again for the worst just in case.

"We've had our lessons. Now it might be time for the exam," Baxley said late in the morning.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center showed Florence as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph moving northwest at 16 mph. The storm was about 335 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and 370 miles east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Florence has the potential for one to three feet of rain in places — enough to touch off catastrophic flooding and an environmental disaster, too, if the water inundates the region's many industrial waste sites and hog manure ponds.

The National Hurricane Center's projected track had Florence hovering off the southern North Carolina coast starting Thursday night before finally blowing ashore. That could punish a longer stretch of coastline, and for a longer period of time, than previously thought.

The trend is "exceptionally bad news," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, since it "smears a landfall out over hundreds of miles of coastline, most notably the storm surge."

PHOTOS: Coastal cities brace for Hurricane Florence

PHOTOS: Coastal cities brace for Hurricane Florence
01 / 36
A man carries sandbags past a boarded up shop days before the arrival of hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
02 / 36
Wood boards and cardboard boxes block the entrance to a Walmart store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
03 / 36
A man prepares sandbags outside a shop days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
04 / 36
A woman rides an all terrain vehicle on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
05 / 36
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018.
06 / 36
Two people look out at the ocean days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
07 / 36
Sand is piled up to block a public beach to prevent storm surges in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
08 / 36
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018.
09 / 36
US Marines Gavin Smith (L) and Jessica Johnston fill sandbags at a public beach September 11, 2018 in Topsail, North Carolina, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
10 / 36
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
11 / 36
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
12 / 36
Jeff Bryant (L) and James Evans board the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
13 / 36
A sign warning customers that the gas station only has premium gas remaining in Harbinger, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
14 / 36
Daniel Vaughn (L) and Frank Murphy fill sand bags while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
15 / 36
Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
16 / 36
Clint McBride (R) cuts plywood to be put over a homes window while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
17 / 36
A store's bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
18 / 36
Local resident Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag while the coastal area is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
19 / 36
Local residents fill sand bags that was provided by the town as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
20 / 36
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Scott Fleenor (seated) and Jeremiah Trendell board over the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
21 / 36
A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville, North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
22 / 36
People hurry to board up in anticipation of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
23 / 36
Home Depot employee Ken Murphy helps Joe Spielman (L) load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
24 / 36
Jazz Undy, owner of Wrightsville Beach Art Co, waves to a friend as he helps board up his shop in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
25 / 36
Bob Kelly Jr. buys plywood at a Home Depot ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
26 / 36
An employee of the Wrightsville Beach Parking office, collects the electronic parts of the parking meters on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina removing the meters in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
27 / 36
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
28 / 36
Michael Schwartz (L) and Jay Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
29 / 36
Onlookers take pictures on Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
30 / 36
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: Windows are boarded up as local shops prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
31 / 36
WRIGHTVILLE BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 11: Workers board up the Wrightsville Beach Art Co. while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
32 / 36
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Morgan Livingston and JC Gravitte (L-R) put plywood on the windows of Duffy's bar and restaurant ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
33 / 36
People stand near a lifeguard stand as Hurricane Florence approaches, on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
34 / 36
Matt Jones tee's off while his friend Jacob Whitehead (R) looks on near a public access point on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018, planning to ride out Hurricane Florence.
35 / 36
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: A women walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
36 / 36
Hurricane Party is written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.

If some of the computer projections hold, "it's going to come roaring up to the coast Thursday night and say, 'I'm not sure I really want to do this, and I'll just take a tour of the coast and decide where I want to go inland,'" said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private Weather Underground forecasting service.

As of Tuesday, about 1.7 million people in North and South Carolina and Virginia were under warnings to evacuate the coast, and hurricane watches and warnings extended across an area with about 5.4 million residents. Cars and trucks full of people and belongings streamed inland.

"This is not going to be a glancing blow," warned Jeff Byard, an administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast."

Florence could strengthen some over open water and then weaken as it nears land, but the difference won't make it any less dangerous, forecaster Stacy Stewart wrote in a National Hurricane Center discussion.

With South Carolina's beach towns more in the bulls-eye because of the shifting forecast, Ohio vacationers Chris and Nicole Roland put off their departure from North Myrtle Beach to get the maximum amount of time on the sand. Most other beachgoers were long done.

"It's been really nice," Nicole Roland said. "Also, a little creepy. You feel like you should have already left."

For many of those under evacuation orders, getting out of harm's way has proved difficult, as airlines canceled flights and motorists had a hard time finding gas.

Michelle Stober loaded up valuables at her home on Wrightsville Beach to drive back to her primary residence in Cary, North Carolina.

"This morning I drove around for an hour looking for gas in Cary. Everyone was sold out," she said.

___

Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington; Jennifer Kay in Miami; Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina; Jeffrey Collins in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; Jeff Martin and Jay Reeves in Atlanta; and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.