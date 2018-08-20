The Creekside Animal hospital in Fleming Island lost one of their furry loved ones Sunday, and they are trying to track down a man in a blue car they feel is responsible.

The hospital staff shared to Facebook Sunday afternoon that their youngest alpaca passed away because it ate too much human junk food.

The post reads that the facility has had trouble with a man driving a blue car "constantly dumping inappropriate food into the field several times per week." Creekside wrote that they have spoken to him multiple times about his actions. But they say the last incident turned out to be a deadly one.

Creekside staff go on to write that in the man's last visit, he dumped three boxes of animal crackers, one large bag of Doritos, two large boxes of Cheese Nips, and two bags of whole peanuts.

When the man has dropped food in the past, even though they say they have told him not to do it, the hospital employees said they at least hope the whole heard has their fair share of the food, so that no one animal gets too much.

They post reads this time their youngest alpaca overindulged in the peanuts that were dropped, saying that alpacas are fed peanut hay every day, and it was just too much.

They were unable to save the alpaca despite doing everything they could, including a blood transfusion.

The hospital employees conclude their heartbroken sentiment saying "We are going to miss that little guy a lot."

© 2018 WTLV