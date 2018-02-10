DAVIE, Fla.—A Florida man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot and killed an eight-year-old girl’s puppy.

Davie Police Department officials said Johansen Concepcion De La Ros was on a second-floor balcony when he saw a couple walking their eight-month-old puppy Princess around a lake in their apartments.

De La Ros used a pellet gun to shoot the puppy from the balcony, police said.

Police said the puppy’s owners weren’t sure what happened when Princess started bleeding from her mouth. A Pembroke Pines Police Officer happened to be driving in the area and saw the whole thing.

Princess was taken to an animal hospital where exams showed the pellet had been shot through her chest and killed her, police said.

Davie police said Princess belonged to the couple’s eight-year-old daughter.

De La Ros was arrested for felony cruelty to animals, police said.

