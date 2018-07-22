PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- "Operation Meow Rescue" was a success for the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Saturday evening Officers Hutchinson and Schmidt responded to a call of a kitten possibly trapped in a storm drain at Park Blvd. and Belcher Road.

They found the little white fur ball down in the storm drain and Hutchinson was able to fit in the opening and reach the trapped kitten.

Officers reported that the kitten is doing well after being taken to a local emergency veterinarian.

