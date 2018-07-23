If you're viewing in the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
A lot of people online are voicing their anger after a recent op-ed in Forbes suggested that Amazon should replace public libraries in order to save taxpayers money.
The op-ed written by Panos Mourdoukoutas, a professor at Columbia University, was posted on Saturday.
Mourdoukoutas writes that libraries "don't have the same value they used to." The professor suggests that Amazon should take over local libraries instead of the government funding them, in order to save taxpayers money.
Many people took to Twitter after the op-ed was posted to voice their anger over the suggestion:
Mourdoukoutas also took to Twitter to defend his suggestion, saying that libraries are not free and "most people do not read enough books to justify the cost."
What do you think about the op-ed? Let us know on our Facebook page!