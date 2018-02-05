A low pressure system is making its way up the coastline bringing quite a bit of rain to Hampton Roads today. The rain will not be continuous all day long, but we will see periods of moderate to heavy rain at times. The system is moving rather quickly and is expected to be out of the area by tonight, however an unsettled weather pattern sets in for the remainder of the week with rain chances in the forecast every day.

Highs today will be much cooler than average, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. The best chances of rain will be through the first half of today with just a few showers lingering into the evening and overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be hotter than today with highs in the upper 80s with more rain and storm chances by tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow's weather will be very similar to the weather we're expecting throughout the work week with highs in the upper 80s and rain chances at least through Friday.

Live Radar:

