Good morning, it is Tuesday, August the 7th.

On this date in 1918, Norfolk recorded its hottest temperature ever, 105°, this was later tied for 2 days in a row back in July of 2010.

Today will be hot, but certainly not as hot as 100 years ago! Expect some morning fog and then hazy sunshine today, high temperatures in the lower 90s. With the persistent humidity, we will once again be looking at heat index values over 100°. There is the isolated chance at a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tomorrow, even hotter, highs in the middle 90s with heat index values likely warranting a heat advisory as they push from 105°-108°. There is the slightest chance at some relief with a pop-up afternoon storm.

Rain chances inch a little higher into the weekend but even those are minimal with temperatures remaining steamy.

