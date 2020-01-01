FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Bragg have been deployed after the attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq.

The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests. Trump says Iran will “pay a very BIG PRICE!" He adds: “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" It's not clear whether that might mean military retaliation.

After about 100 Marines were sent to the embassy, the Pentagon announced the deployment of about 750 soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division; a U.S. official says the deployment to Kuwait may eventually total about 4,000 soldiers.

Fort Bragg, N.C. shared a photo of troops boarding a plane for Iraq on New Year's Day adding, "While the rest of the country is celebrating the new year, Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to Iraq. Please keep them and all of our Service Members in your prayers."

