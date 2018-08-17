PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police detectives have located 69-year-old Paul Hampton.

Hampton was found safe and unharmed, police said Saturday.

Previously:

According to detectives, 69-year-old Paul Hampton was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Eisenhower Circle, around noon on Thursday. He was last heard from around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Paul Hampton is about 5'9" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hat, gray t-shirt, and gray pants.

Hampton suffers from a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have.

If anyone has seen Hampton, please contact police immediately at (757)393-5300.

© 2018 WVEC