JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A free rabies clinic for dogs and cats will be available in Williamsburg on Saturday, November 10.

The Peninsula Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and the Virginia Department of Health in collaboration with York County Animal Services and James City County Animal Services will be offering the clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Magruder Elementary School, located at 700 Penniman Road.

No appointment is necessary. All dogs and cats must be on a leash or in an animal carrier. All pets must also be 12 weeks or older to receive the free vaccine.

Vaccines are available while supplies last.

Pet Preparedness material will be provided by the York County Community Emergency Response Team, and James City County dog licenses will also be for sale at the clinic.

