CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) — A freight truck went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Friday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the truck without a trailer went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side of the Bridge-Tunnel at mile-marker 12. Thomas R. Anderson, III from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said, a van and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The truck went over the west side of the southbound span.

Officials said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. The five passengers in the van are expected to be okay.

The facility has sustained heavy guardrail and curb damage. CBBT maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs. According to a tweet from the Bridge-Tunnel, all lanes were closed.

Accident on CBBT southbound. All lanes of southbound traffic closed. Expect major delays. #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) July 27, 2018

At 8:45 p.m. CBBT tweeted again saying one southbound lane was open, but major delays should be expected. According to officials, both travel lanes should be open by Saturday morning.

Accident on CBBT southbound. Single lane of southbound traffic open. Expect major delays. #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) July 28, 2018

CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Virginia Beach Police Department, US Coast Guard, and Northampton County Police Departments are assisting. The Coast Guard is also assisting with crews from Station Cape Charles, Station Little Creek, and Air Station Elizabeth City.

According to 13News Now's meteorologists, wind gusts were gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour. On the weather radar, a storm was over the Bridge-Tunnel around that time.

© 2018 WVEC