PHOENIX - Melania Trump boarded a plane in Washington, D.C, Thursday morning en route to Arizona where she met with Border Patrol officials and visited a Phoenix shelter for migrant children.

The trip out west marks the first lady's second visit to a border state since her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order last week ending his administration's practice of separating families at the border.

Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to a Texas facility last week. However, that trip was overshadowed by her choice of fashion.

Phoenix

The first lady landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor around noon on Thursday after her visit to Tucson.

Off the plane, Melania Trump got into a SUV which drove from the airport on its way to a shelter for migrant children in west Phoenix.

Trump's motorcade arrived at the shelter near 27th Avenue and Campbell around 12:30 p.m. Early Thursday morning, there was already a police presence outside the shelter.

Similar to her visit to Tucson, the first lady took part in a round table where she heard from officials at the Phoenix facility.

"It's great to be here," Trump said to the group. "I wanted to come here and see your facility and meet the children. And wanted to thank all of you for what you do."

Trump said she was there to "support" them, adding "let me know what I can do to help you."

The first lady asked several questions regarding the children: how many were there in the facility, what are their ages and how long do they typically stay in the facility.

After the short round-table discussion, the first lady was given a tour of the Southwest Key Campbell campus.

Protesters gathered near the facility accompanied by a giant blow-up version of President Donald Trump in Ku Klux Klan attire.

Protestors and onlookers stand before an effigy of US President Donald Trump outside the Health and Human Services Southwest Key Campbell children's shelter during a visit by Melania Trump on June 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

Melania Trump toured the Phoenix facility for roughly an hour before arriving back at Sky Harbor just before 1:45 p.m.

Tucson

The first lady met with Border Patrol officials soon after landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where she said she was looking forward to touring the Border Patrol's facility in Tucson.

Melania Trump said she appreciates all the Border Patrol does "on behalf of the country."

"I'm here to support you and give my help wherever I can," Trump said.

After a round-table discussion, during which the first lady heard from officials who work along the border, the first lady was given a tour of the US Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson.

