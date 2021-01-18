Hampton funeral home employees grapple with 'tough' pandemic, rising coronavirus deaths

The rising cases have been stressful for funeral home resources and are having an effect on employees' mental health.

HAMPTON, Va. — Essential frontline workers in Hampton Roads continue to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and that includes staff at funeral homes.

It’s an industry that’s remained busy throughout the pandemic as the country continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 cases.

Each day, dozens of people across the commonwealth are unable to beat the illness.

Lovan Shelton of Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home said these past few months haven’t been easy for funeral home employees.

“Things have been kind of tough," Shelton said. “We’ve seen an increase [in coronavirus deaths]. Quite an increase, in fact.”

It’s a business that puts staff at risk of contracting the virus. Funeral home employees are essential workers who handle coronavirus victims and work with family members to plan funerals.

Funeral home staff in areas hard-hit by the pandemic, like California and Texas, say they’ve been overwhelmed by the startling COVID-19 death toll.

Shelton said his team is working non-stop, processing their normal number of clients on top of additional coronavirus deaths.

Shelton said although the pandemic is taking its toll on everyone, it’s especially hard for the family members of nearly 400,000 Americans killed by the virus to date.

“It seems to be more difficult for families," Shelton said. "The families are not allowed to give their loved ones the sendoff they would like to."

The pandemic meant a lot of new changes for the funeral industry: A lot of services are now live-streamed, and those attending in person must social distance and wear masks.

This comes as cities in Hampton Roads report positivity rates higher than the state average.

“In the Hampton Roads area…I understand that we have some of the highest numbers here in the state," Shelton said.

As coronavirus vaccine clinics continue across Hampton Roads, funeral home workers are in Phase 1. It’s welcome news for industry workers who, unfortunately, have been in high demand.