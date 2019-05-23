GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Republic Waste Services truck crashed into a Greensboro home Thursday.

There were no injuries, but a classic sports car may have been lost.

The crash happened on Phillipsburg Court. The truck appeared to drive through the garage door, where it hit a 1968 Ford Mustang.

One woman was home at the time of the crash. The owners say they had just renovated the home and were looking to sell it.

A neighbor sent a photo of the accident to WFMY News 2.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Michael Keen, 43, of Walnut Cove was driving the trash truck at the time.

He parked the truck facing downhill in order to move the trash cans closer to empty them when the brake malfunctioned. That caused the truck to roll downhill crashing into several parked vehicles before hitting the house and garage.

No charges have been made at this time and the crash is still under investigation.