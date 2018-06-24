There may be a baby panda on the way!

On Sunday, the National Zoo announced that giant panda Mei Xiang is showing signs of pregnancy, such as building a nest in her den, loss of appetite, more sleep and reacting to loud noises.

In preparation, the Zoo will be closing the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat to give Mei Xiang a quiet area on Sunday.

But, don't get too excited yet...

The Zoo warns that pandas can have pseudopregnancies, where they exhibit behaviors they normally would if they were pregnant. The only want to know for sure is if Mei Xiang’s hormone levels, energy level and her behaviors return to normal.

In the meantime, you can keep your fingers crossed for another black-and-white friend at the Zoo and keep an eye on the Panda Cam!

🐼 Beginning today, 6/24, the Giant Panda Habitat will be closed to keep a quiet around female 🐼 Mei Xiang’s den. No pregnancy confirmed. She’s exhibiting normal behaviors after the secondary hormone rise—in line w/ both a pregnancy & pseudo pregnancy. https://t.co/EBNCtw7ZT5 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) June 24, 2018

Outdoor habitats and viewing areas will not be affected and the Zoo says the best time for viewing Bei Bei and Tian Tian is in the morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Bei Bei was the last panda born at the Zoo in 2015. He, like Bao Bao before him, will be taken to China when he turns four.

