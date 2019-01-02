SEATTLE — Friday marked the first day girls would be welcome to join the boy scouts – which will now be called Scouts BSA.

The Boy Scouts of America organization announced the change in 2017.

Locally, the Chief Seattle Council and Pacific Harbor Council are welcoming girls into their committees.

There are a few things of note, however.

All the Scouts BSA troops will remain single gender – all boy troops or all girls troops.Girls in the Scouts BSA will be able to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. The age limit is between 11 and 17 years old.

It is a big deal for a lot of girls like Marlee who said she has plans to join the Boy Scouts just like the rest of her family.

And Colleen Fanning is one of eight new girls who joined a troop in Roy, Washington.

BSA said this was a decision they carefully considered and found that many of the girls were highly interested in the programs they offered. They said the curriculum will be similar as well.

For more information on their decision, visit the BSA website