Glass ceiling on statewide offices remains for Black women

Four Black women have entered the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. If elected, the commonwealth would become the first state with a Black female governor.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, are competing for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson is seeking the Republican nomination.