Gloucester Sheriff's Office searching for missing 29-year-old woman

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman Friday.

Ashley Cerasole, a resident at Cary Avenue Adult Home, was last seen Thursday around 4:30 p.m. walking near the Main Street area.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 170 pounds. Ashley has hazel eyes, brown hair and it's usually pulled back in a ponytail.

Ashley is believed to be last seen wearing a light multicolored (white, blue and pink) rain jacket or windbreaker style jacket.