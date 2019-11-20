WASHINGTON — Portland businessman and ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday morning that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the "express direction" of President Donald Trump and pushed a "quid pro quo" with Kyiv because it was what Trump wanted.

"Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president," Sondland testified of his dealings with Trump’s personal attorney.

Sondland, the most highly anticipated witness in the public impeachment probe, made clear that he believed Trump was pursuing his desire for investigations in return for the Oval Office meeting that the Eastern European nation's president sought. Sondland said he later came to believe military aid for Ukraine was also being held up until the investigations were launched.

Watch: Sondland recounts cell phone call from Kiev with Trump

Video: We worked with Giuliani at the direction of the president

RELATED: Sondland’s style created tension in EU before impeachment

RELATED: As Sondland about to testify, he enters pop culture realm with SNL parody on impeachment

RELATED: AP Exclusive: US officials knew of Ukraine’s Trump anxiety