ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Neighbors stare sadly at the tree where George Stokley Sr. used to sit, underneath the branches, on his riding lawn mower.

“He was just a good man. I knew him all my life, all my life,” said neighbor Jennetta Williams. “Most of the time he would cut people’s yards for them in the summertime. If we needed our grass cut, we would contact George.”

Just a few hundred feet away from his home, the 81-year-old’s body was found in the middle of Millpond Road early Wednesday morning victim of a hit and run. Kim Lane woke up around 4 a.m. to sirens and flashing lights.

“[It's] upsetting. I was talking to his grandson, and he said the police hadn’t let him see his grandfather yet. I told him he was in our prayers,” said Lane.

So far state police have no suspects or vehicle description. Neighbors said this tragedy rocks the entire community.

“[It's] very sad, especially to know that someone came along and struck George and just sped away without even checking on him or anything,” said Williams.

“There’s no skid marks, so nobody even slowed down. They just kept going,” said Lane.

Stokely’s death is a warning to all residents, Millpond Road is not as safe as they thought.

“I take the dog out, and we go for walks. Now it's scary to think if you are out walking your dog something could happen,” said Lane.

“I have grandkids that live across the street. They cross the street at all times, and it’s scary,” said Williams.

Neighbors said the vast majority of people who drive this stretch are locals. They hope the driver responsible sees this report and comes forward.

“He was just walking across the street to come home. Whoever hit him should have stopped,” said Lane.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321.