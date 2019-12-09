HOUSTON — Greenpeace activists are hanging from the Fred Hartman Bridge in an effort to block traffic in the Houston Ship Channel.

There are 11 activists suspended from below the bridge with ropes. They're attached to brightly-colored flags to help draw attention. They protesters have spotters on the bridge coordinating with them.

At a morning press conference, sheriff's deputies said they would not attempt to force a rescue or removal of the activists unless they become a safety or health hazard. Deputies said they don't want to risk the lives or rescuers or the activists.

Tap here to stream it live or watch in the video player above.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said while the activists won't be forced to leave, when they do they will face multiple charges including obstructing the roadway and obstructing the waterway. The sheriff's office is also checking with the U.S. Attorney General on other possible charges.

The activists are also blamed for a three-vehicle crash on the bridge after a van carrying the protesters partially blocked a lane, according to Precinct 8.

RELATED: Greenpeace bridge protesters blamed for crash on Fred Hartman Bridge

A portion of the water traffic in the ship channel has stopped from Light 102A to 104 due to the demonstration. Vehicular traffic was reduced to just two lanes as of 12:05 p.m.

"We are working with local and federal partners to monitor the Fred Hartman Bridge protest, which is expected to last until Friday morning. Multiple northbound lanes remain closed. Seek alternate routes," tweeted HCSO.

The bridge is suspended 180 feet above the water, which means the protesters are at least 100 feet in the air. Here is raw video from the ground and Air 11.

The activists tweeted they are hanging from the bridge to shut down "the largest oil export channel in the country to resist Trump..."

The activists suspended themselves from the bridge ahead of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Houston. That debate is scheduled to take place at Texas Southern University.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Houston Ship Channel stretches from the Gulf of Mexico through Galveston Bay and up the Jacinto River, ending four miles east of downtown Houston. The ship channel serves the second-largest petrochemical complex in the world, according to ASCE.

The portion where the protesters are, between Baytown and La Porte, is one of only two major routes over the ship channel for vehicular traffic. Drivers can also use I-10 East or the Lynchburg Ferry to get around the delays, which are expected to increase heading into Thursday afternoon. The officials at the ferry said they will be using two boats, increased from one, to handle the additional traffic.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM