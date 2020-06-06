Charlotte gun shop owner says firearm sales are up in hopes of self-defense

NSSF said retailers reported an increased number of first-time gun buyers, estimating that 40 percent of their sales were to first-time buyers.

The Hyatt Gun Shop in Charlotte said sales are up as people are hoping to protect themselves and their property.

"It's not hunting and target shooting. It's self-defense," owner of Hyatt Gun Shop, Larry Hyatt said.

In May, the Firearm Industry Trade Association surveyed firearm retailers nationwide, who reported gun sales were up during the first four months of 2020.

At Hyatt's Gun Shop, customers said they are trying to protect themselves from violence, destruction, and looting.

"There is a level of lawlessness out there right now," customer Daniel Hawkins said.

Hawkins understands why people feel the need to arm themselves.

"If you work your whole life, you know, you don't want anyone taking what belongs to you and I feel you have the right to protect it," Hawkins said.

Even Hyatt has beefed up security for his shop in light of looting. He offers some advice as people are buying what they need to feel safe.