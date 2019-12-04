WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Stephen Stanko, a 53-year-old Springfield man, was arrested Wednesday for intoxication while driving a moped.

An officer saw Stanko driving his moped without registration and attempted to make a traffic stop, around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Stanko refused to stop and a pursuit was called. The pursuit was ended shortly after due to safety concerns after Stanko turned into a neighborhood.

A short while later, police spotted Stanko on Edinburgh Drive and Rolling Road -- his moped had broken down.

When police arrested Stanko, he was intoxicated and they found an open container of alcohol on the moped, according to police.

Stanko was charged with "felony driving while intoxicated, felony habitual offender, refusal, misdemeanor eluding, open container and operating an unlicensed moped," according to officials.

This is Stanko’s fourth DUI offense within five years.

Stanko was also served outstanding warrants from Fairfax County and Fauquier County.

