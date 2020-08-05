Reopening isn't as easy as it sounds for some hair stylists. Here's why

With some hair cutting businesses closed permanently, barbers and hairdressers are looking for new venues where they can serve clients.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Friday, May 8, hair, nail and tanning salons and barbershops can choose to open their doors if they want, but for some stylists who just rent chairs out of these businesses, it is not as easy as it sounds.

On a normal, pre-coronavirus week, Micah Farris said his client basis consists of 25 to 50 regular customers and unfamiliar faces too.

His passion started back in high school, cutting his football teammates' hair.

"I enjoy the art of the hair and what comes with it," Farris said.

Two and a half years ago, he rented a chair and began his professional career as a barber.

He has been working at PFinal Cut Barbershop in Pflugerville.

However, like many other stylists and barbers, the coronavirus brought his work at a standstill. He had another job at a night club that closed indefinitely, so his income took a hit over the past couple of months.

During that time, he said he also lost his chair at PFinal Cut because the location closed permanently.

Now, as salons and barbershops get the green light to open, he is stuck in limbo, trying to help his clients while finding a new location.

"Knowing I don't have a location to cut at, I'm not too fond of cutting at people's houses or people come to my house to cut just because I like the barbershop environment, the lighting and everything else that comes with it," he said.

He worries that relocating may make him lose some of his current clients.

"I know not everybody is going to be able to travel to me that's been traveling to me," he said.

Despite this, he said his clients are already calling him, and he will be cutting hair starting Friday.

He will practice safe safety and sanitary measures so both he and his clients stay safe.