Legendary coach Mike Smith is not coaching his beloved Hampton Crabbers right now. According to the Daily Press, because of the way the Virginia Retirement System works, Smith will have to take a break from coaching until October 1, five games into the season.

Smith retired from his job as dean of students at Hampton at the end of the last school year. By rule of the Virginia Retirement System after you retire, you need to take a 30 day break before you can go back to work in any capacity, including coaching.

There is some dispute as to when the 30 day window should open in this case, so there is going to an appeal.

Smith has more wins than any high school coach in Virginia history. He has been coaching the Crabbers for 47 years and has won 12 state championships.

Long time assistant Danny Mitchell is the interim head coach.

