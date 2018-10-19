HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton History Museum is hosting Hampton Horror Tours from October 22 to 26.

Stories and figures from the night will come to life during the 60-minute reincarnation of the Hampton Horror Tours. Tours will leave the museum at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. if you dare.

Along the spook-tacular tour, guests will encounter witches, pirates, Civil War soldiers, WWII German submariners who perished in the Chesapeake Bay, Edgar Allen Poe, and many others. Each tour will include the grisly side of Hampton history, special surprises, a spooky lantern tour of the St. John’s graveyard, and other chilling downtown Hampton sites.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance per person, $12.00 at the door. Tickets are limited and may sell out. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at the Hampton History Museum and Visitor Center or reserved by credit or debit card by calling (757)727-1102.

Ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Hampton History Museum. Tours will be held rain or shine

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC