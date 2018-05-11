HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — On Veterans Day, active military, retired military, veterans, NASA employees and their families with ID will have free admission to the Hampton History Museum.

Visitors can explore over 400 years of the city's history. The Hampton History Galleries offer displayed that chronicle Hampton's experiences during the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, WW I & WWII and other conflicts.

There's a special exhibit, “When the Computer Wore a Skirt: NASA’s Human Computers” available for guests to visit. It tells the story behind the hit film and best-selling book Hidden Figures.

Also on display on the museum’s second floor is “Civil War Journey: The Maps and Sketches of Private Robert Sneden,” a touring exhibition organized by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is plenty of free parking in the garage across the street from the museum.

For more information about the Hampton History Museum, call (757)727-1102.

