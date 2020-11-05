Hampton mayor, police chief to talk about recent shootings, discuss city's response

A city spokeswoman said Mayor Donnie Tuck and Chief Terry Sult would hold a news conference on to talk about several shootings that took place in Hampton

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and Police Chief Terry Sult planned to address a number of shootings that took place in the city recently.

City spokeswoman Robin McCormick said Tuck and Sult would hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 11 in the auditorium of Hampton Police Academy on Butler Farm Road.

There have been several shootings in the city recently, including two deadly ones.

Officers found Ricky Devon Brooks, Jr. of Newport News dead inside a car on May 5. The car crashed into a tree on Sacramento Drive after someone shot Brooks.

Reginald Jenkins, Jr. died after a shooting May 9 at East Pembroke Avenue and Old Buckroe Road. Another person was hurt in the shooting.

A shooting near the Coliseum Central area of Hampton on May 6 left a 19-year-old man hurt. He showed up at the hospital after he was hit by gunfire. He told police he was running in the 200 block of Marcella Rd. when the shooting happened.

Hours later (on May 7), there was a shooting in the 200 block of Culotta Drive in the Tidemill Farms neighborhood. An 18-year-old man said he was outside when someone in a passing car started shooting and hit him.