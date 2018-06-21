HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is the first official day of summer, and Hampton Police want to remind parents and pet owners to make sure they don't leave their children or pets inside hot cars.

The interior of a car on a hot summer day can become deadly. In fact, 30 to 40 kids die of in-car heatstroke each year.

Hampton Police put together a video highlighting the dangers of leaving a child or pet in a hot car:

DO NOT leave your children or pets inside of hot vehicles. pic.twitter.com/0r25kAWVZA — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 21, 2018

Norfolk Police also created a video to alert drivers of the dangers of a hot car. On a 75 degree day, the interior of a car can heat up to almost 118 degrees.

Please, be safe and don't leave any living thing inside of a car.

READ MORE: Heatstroke is killing kids in hot cars. Here's how to prevent it

