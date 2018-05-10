HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Hampton Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting on Michigan Drive.

On Friday around 1:40 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Michigan Drive for a shooting complaint that had just occurred. On the scene, officers found a Hampton man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the victim, he was standing at the bus stop in the 200 block of Michigan Drive when an unknown suspect began firing.

Police have not been able to determine if the rounds fired by the suspect were meant for the victim or not, and the exact motive and circumstances regarding this incident are still unknown.

The case is still under investigation, and police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

