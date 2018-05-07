HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A Hampton Police officer shot and killed a 'vicious' dog on Thursday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Drive in reference to a dangerous dog. The dog attacked and bit a woman on her property, and the dog was roaming around the area.

An officer responded to the area and began searching for the canine. Once the officer located the pit bull and attempted to safely take the dog into custody. However, the dog started to charge the officer. The officer retreated to the front of his marked vehicle, but the dog continued advancing toward him.

Fearing for his own safety, and the safety of the community the officer shot the dog before being attacked or injured. The dog succumbed to her injuries.

The woman bitten by the dog suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Hampton’s Animal Control also responded to the scene, and the investigation regarding the vicious dog is still ongoing.

