HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton Police Division is looking for the suspect(s) involved in an early morning shooting on Monday.

Around 12:55 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Lincoln Street. On the scene, police found a 17-year-old Hampton teenager suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident. The victim is uncooperative with the investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

