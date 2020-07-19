Hampton Roads emergency officials urge safety during heat advisory

Hampton Roads and several other cities may experience temperatures in the triple digits.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for several cities across Virginia.

The advisory goes into effect Sunday through the middle of next week. On Saturday, people in Hampton Roads said they were already feeling the heat.

Norfolk resident Matt Liberman was one of them.

“I’m just inside, outside, back in as fast as I can,” said Liberman.

Liberman and his dog, Baxter, felt the heat during their walk.

“I try to stay off the blacktop. Don’t stay on the tan pavement as much because I know the hot ground hurts their paws. So, I’m trying to get him to walk through water or stay on the grass as much as possible,” said Liberman.

Bruce Nedelka, chief of Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services, urged people to stay safe during the heat advisory. He said people should make sure they have plenty of water, seek shade, wear sunscreen, and know the symptoms of dehydration.

“If you become dehydrated, some of the symptoms might be dizziness, blurred vision," said Nedelka. "You may feel weak, certainly a lot of sweating, maybe a rapid pulse.”

Nedelka recommends keeping your phone charged if you're headed to the beach in case of an emergency. You should create a meeting point and look for red flag warnings near a lifeguard.