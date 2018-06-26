NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Pridefest and the Pride Block Party are returning to Hampton Roads June 29 and 30.

The weekend festivities begin Friday at 7 p.m. with the seventh annual block party inside Norfolk Scope. Tickets are $15 at the door, and its open to all ages (but of course you have to be 21 and older to drink).

Then on Saturday, the free 30th annual Pridefest kicks off at noon until 7 p.m. at Downtown Norfolk's Town Point Park.

