Hampton Roads health expert gives timeline of COVID-19 booster shot

Vice President of Pharmacy for Riverside Health System Cindy Williams said she expects the booster doses to be available mid to late September.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Newport News Public School students brought more than 350 people here to Warwick High School. Health leaders providing the shots said the turnout was impressive.

“It’s important that kids get their shot,” explained grandparent Karen Mouling.

Tuesday’s turnout at Warwick High School is the largest health leaders say they’ve seen so far since starting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve started to see a little bit of a pickup. I think primarily because of the threat of delta and we are just seeing more people impacted in our communities,” explained Vice President of Pharmacy for Riverside Health System Cindy Williams.

Williams said another reason is because the FDA just approved the Pfizer vaccine. She said that’s pushing people to get a shot.

“Several individuals have actually said I got the vaccine because it’s now fully approved and I’ve been waiting for that,” Williams said.

Williams said people who get a vaccine will eventually need a booster dose. She believes approval from the FDA could happen in the next few weeks.

“That is a dose for those that got the two doses before of Pfizer and Moderna, they had the full immune response but now eight months later, we are seeing the immune response drop off which could be a problem with delta,” Williams said.

Williams says the booster shot rollout could start as early as mid to late September. She believes the booster shot rollout will start with frontline healthcare workers, first responders and people in nursing homes.