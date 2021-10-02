Hampton Roads pastors welcome SCOTUS ruling against coronavirus ban on indoor church services

Churches in California took the issue to the nation’s highest court after the state placed limits on in-person gatherings.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Supreme Court made a big ruling on religious freedom.

It said California cannot ban indoor church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

As coronavirus cases spiked, state leaders in Virginia and across the country limited how many people can gather at once, and that includes Sunday Service.

Some places in California had banned indoor church gatherings, prompting pastors there to take the case to the Supreme Court, arguing the ban violated religious rights.

Pastors Adam Dragoon of the Potters House of Virginia Beach, and Danny Dillon of Franklin's Rock Church, said they agree with the Court's decision.

“I think that our forefathers would be in absolutely dismay that this is taking place right now," Dillon said.

“That’s why this judgment for California and quite honestly across the nation is so important and quite honestly we appreciate the Supreme Court, but God is truly the Supreme Court.”

Dragoon said the restrictions are a cause for concern because it seems some states are "tampering" with religious rights.

He quoted the First Amendment, which says: "Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

“What we’ve been seeing over the last year or so in some places has certainly been some prohibition on that free exercise," Dragoon said. “I'm happy to see the Supreme Court stepping in and making sure that those rights are not going to be tampered with."

Dragoon said those who may be "upset or disappointed" by the ruling should note a right to freedom of religion is the "first line of the First Amendment to our constitution."

Both he and Dillon expressed concerns about what precedent restrictions on religious gatherings, even for health reasons, could set for the future.

Both Dillon and Dragoon said their churches continue to take precautions to protect people, like social distancing and online service.

“We went four, five months before we even had one case so the percentages that are outside are not relating to our church," Dillon said.

Dragoon said they've avoided outbreaks through "common sense" rules like encouraging mask-wearing and enhanced cleaning.

“Our church, as well as many churches around Hampton Roads, are doing a very, very good job," Dragoon said. "I would go out on a limb and say most churches are doing a better job than your local Walmart.”