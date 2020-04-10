Hampton Roads pediatrician sees first influenza case; urges everyone to get flu shot

Pediatricians say this is the most important season to get your flu shot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Newport News Children's Clinic pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Broderick says everyone should get the flu shot before Halloween to provide more protection when the flu season picks up.

"Right now, we saw our first case of 'Influenza A' this week," Broderick says.

According to a national poll from a Michigan children's hospital, only one in three parents may not get their child a flu shot this year. The poll states that most parents are trying to stay away from going into the doctor's office because of COVID-19.

Virginia Beach doctor Robert Johnson is experiencing both types of parents.

"It seems to be more people coming in to receive it after the recommendations and things going with the coronavirus. But there are still people who are refusing to get the flu shot," says Johnson.

Dr. Johnson's concern is if a patient gets the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

"Nobody knows what the combination of those two infections might be like it may be fatal," he says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states it is possible to contract the flu and COVID-19 at the same time and they both have similar symptoms.

The Virginia Department of Health's weekly flu report shows no influenza activity as of Oct. 1.