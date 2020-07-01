VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton Roads business is making a big pledge: reduce 75 percent of its plastic usage by the end of 2020.

It's a massive, lofty goal for Town Center Cold Pressed (TCCP), but it's a drop in the bucket on the fight to reduce pollution.

The hope is TCCP can encourage others to follow suit as it does its part.

Eco-friendly and convenient are two things many see as mutually exclusive. Meaning, they can't co-exist.

But TCCP wants to change the status quo.

"We like to consider what the world is doing, what the world is going through and how we can assist with those different footprints," Ivan McKinney, store manager for TCCP said.

The world is going through a plastic phenomenon. Documented in science journals, roughly 300 million metric tons of plastic is generated each year. An average of 8 million of that ends up in our oceans.

"We are right in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads, right around water," McKinney said. "We have a lot of plastic and it's time to do something about that."

Which is why plastic cups will, hopefully, soon be a distant memory at TCCP.

"If I see over 300 people and a day most of them are using plastic cups, what if I not only as a company challenge myself to reduce plastic waste but challenge the customers by rewarding them," McKinney said.

Accomplishing that 75 percent reduction goal, he explained, will be done using reusable glass bottles and an interesting cup called the 'Huskee.'

"It's made out of coffee husk," he said, showing 13News Now the otherwise unassuming drink vessel.

The Australian idea is simple, buy a cup once, fill it up with a drink from TCCP, bring it back, TCCP will wash it and give you a clean cup for your next drink purchase.

Repeat.

TCCP is incentivizing customers to get on board with drink deals.

It's a small idea, but one they hope will spark something big among the local community.

"Taking one step forward is better than taking no steps forward," McKinney said.

TCCP is the first business in Virginia to host a 'HuskeeSwap' program.

Other businesses, even big names like Starbucks, encourage consumers to bring their own mugs or cups, but this program is unique in that TCCP will wash your cup for you and provide a clean one each time.

