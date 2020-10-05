Hampton shooting kills one man

One man is dead following a shooting Saturday night. Police received the call for help at 10:37pm for a shooting on the 2000 block of Richard Avenue. This is near East Pembroke Avenue and Old Buckroe Road.

Cpl. Amanda Moreland says one adult man is dead. Medics took a second victim to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police did not release any other information about either of the victims or which hospital the second victim was taken to.



Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect saying this is a fluid investigation.



If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, you can call the CrimeLine at 888-LOCK-U-UP.



