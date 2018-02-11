HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The Hampton VA Medical Center is celebrating the second Veterans and Military Families month.

Beginning in 2017, President Donald Trump proclaimed November as Veterans and Military Families Month, rather than just celebrating them on Veterans Day.

On Wednesday evening, President Trump declared November 2018 the second annual National Veterans and Military Families Month to “salute the brave and dedicated patriots who have worn the uniform of the United States, and…celebrate the extraordinary military families whose selfless service and sacrifice make our military the finest in the world.”

To celebrate Veterans and Military Families Month locally, Hampton VA Medical Center will hold the two events honoring Veterans and their families throughout the month of November. The first event, Veterans Day Celebration, will be held on November 8.

The second event, Veteran Stand Down, will be held November 17 for homeless and at-risk veterans.

“At VA, Veterans and their families are at the center of everything we do. Veterans and Military Families Month is an opportunity for us to honor the service of these patriots while educating communities about VA benefits and services and our commitment to customer service improvement,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

