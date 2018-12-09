HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Due to Hurricane Florence and the Governor's mandatory evacuation of Zone A residents, the Hampton VA Medical Center Emergency Room will close on Wednesday.

The emergency room will close at 7 p.m., and the facility will close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The Hampton outpatient clinics in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Albemarle have also closed, Wednesday, September 12, until further notice.

READ MORE: Governor Ralph Northam issues mandatory evacuation for Zone A in Hampton Roads

All employees are expected to depart from Hampton VAMC by 8 p.m. The staff is working to prepare the facility and campus for the storm, which means patients may find it difficult to access the campus.

Hampton VAMC is located in the evacuation zone and is not a public hurricane shelter.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC