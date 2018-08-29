Follow your nose to 90s nostalgia at Hardee's!
The famous fast food chain has teamed up with Kellogg's to make your childhood dreams a reality with their latest creation: Froot Loops mini doughnuts. This sweet treat is available for a limited time at Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations nationwide beginning Wednesday, August 29.
Based on several reviews online, these mini doughnuts taste EXACTLY like the fruity cereal they're inspired by, and they come in five bright colors right out of the box.
Each box will have five doughnuts, one red, blue, green, purple and yellow loop each for just $1.99.
To find a location near you visit hardees.com.
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.