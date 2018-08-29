Follow your nose to 90s nostalgia at Hardee's!

The famous fast food chain has teamed up with Kellogg's to make your childhood dreams a reality with their latest creation: Froot Loops mini doughnuts. This sweet treat is available for a limited time at Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations nationwide beginning Wednesday, August 29.

The doughnuts come in five brilliant colors -- red, yellow, purple, green and blue -- and pack a punch of fruity Froot Loops flavor.

Handout / Hardee's

Based on several reviews online, these mini doughnuts taste EXACTLY like the fruity cereal they're inspired by, and they come in five bright colors right out of the box.

@Hardees has these new froot loops mini donuts and they taste exactly like the cereal! Like I love these please don't take them away!! pic.twitter.com/Wu4EhV0sJu — ShinobiPika (@Shinobipika65) August 23, 2018

FYI the Froot Loop mini donuts from Hardee’s are 🔥 just so y’all know 👌🏾 — 🦄🧡 (@Sparklin_Rozay) August 23, 2018

Each box will have five doughnuts, one red, blue, green, purple and yellow loop each for just $1.99.

To find a location near you visit hardees.com.

