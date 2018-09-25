MATTHEWS, N.C. (WVEC) — Harris Teeter is voluntarily recalling a frozen yogurt from its shelves.

The recalled yogurt is the Harris Teeter Low Fat Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream 1.5 qt laminated cartons. The UPC code on the product is 0 72036 98182 0 and has a SELL BY DATES up to 07/30/19. The product was recalled because of an undeclared peanut product.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed to Harris Teeter stores in Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C. between June 6, 2018, through September 23, 2018.

The firm was notified of the problem via a consumer comment of finding peanut butter cups in the product. Subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a mix-up of the cartons.

The company plans to notify shoppers of the recall via voicemail and email through the loyalty card data.

Customers who purchased this product may return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund. Customers with questions should contact Harris Teeter’s Customer Relations Department at 1-800-432- 6111, and select option 2.

