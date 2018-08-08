(KTHV) - Cinemark is celebrating the beloved Harry Potter series' twentieth anniversary with Wizarding World Week, where they'll show all eight Harry Potter films and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Aug. 31, the start of the event, marks 20 years since the books appeared on American shelves. The event gives viewers the chance to watch their favorite films on the XD screen at only $5 each or $25 for a festival pass.

Source: Cinemark.com

The pass includes entry to all nine films, a keychain, a cup and a badge. The event offers several show times for each film, which run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Local Cinemark theaters that are participating in this event are in Chesapeake at Chesapeake Square Mall and Newport News at City Center.

