LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For many kids, winter break is a time to toss the textbooks aside and play with friends. Unfortunately that's not the case for everyone, some children spend the holidays in a hospital bed.

Owen Flanagan is your average, happy 10-year-old. His favorite color is yellow, he likes playing Mario Brothers.

"He was perfectly healthy two months ago running around like any other kid and then all of a sudden, boom, it changes everything," said family friend Scott Morris.

One month ago, Owen came home from school complaining of a headache. "Yeah, so Owen had an AVM rupture, it can happen anywhere in your body, but obviously for him it happened in his brain," Morris said.

It's called an arteriovenous malformation and the rupture caused Owen to have a stroke.

"If something else had happened like he fell and bumped his head and he had to be taken to the hospital, outside of that where they looked into something else, I don't think it could have been prevented," said Morris.

Owen's now at Frazier Rehab Institute, that's where he spent Christmas this year. With eight to ten weeks of rehabilitation, they're still trying to figure out his speech and mobility. Scott Morris is the Flanagan's neighbor and Owen and his son are good friends. So when he heard about Owen, he started a GoFundMe.

Another friend started making shirts to raise money for the family. "The Owen Strong shirt that they put together is themed around things that Owen likes," said Morris.

Owen Flanagan Family

The recovery process is expected to be a long one. Right now, they're just trying to get him to wake up. While his family fights for him behind closed doors, the community is holding them up, making sure their needs are being taken care of.

"Anybody who knows them or knows their kids just want to help and that's been a cool thing to see," Morris said.

Owen Strong Shirts are being sold on Facebook.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

